Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,634,653 Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF $USPX

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634,653 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 41.07% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $653,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 708.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USPX opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.92. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

