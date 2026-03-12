Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading 12.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 and last traded at GBX 1.29. Approximately 8,785,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 1,518,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.18. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of -0.82.

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc operates through three divisions: controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”); contract electronics manufacturing (“CEM”); and passive fire protection (“PFP”). The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and installation of products and customized solutions spanning various industry sectors, including commercial horticulture, pest control, lighting, audio, gas detection, and fire protection. With a focus on addressing global challenges related to food security, climate change, and fire protection, the Group is committed to developing robust solutions in these rapidly growing market sectors.

LSTH is the holding company for Light Science Technologies Ltd (“Light Science Technologies”) and Tomtech (UK) Limited (“Tomtech”) in the CEA division; UK Circuits and Electronics Solutions Limited (“UK Circuits”) in the CEM division; and LSTH IFB Limited (“LSTH IFB”) in the PFP division.

The Group’s tailored solutions encompass control systems, grow lights, sensor technology, venting, and irrigation systems, catering to both UK and global customers.

