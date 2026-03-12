Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading 12.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 and last traded at GBX 1.29. Approximately 8,785,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 1,518,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15.
Light Science Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.18. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of -0.82.
Light Science Technologies Company Profile
LSTH is the holding company for Light Science Technologies Ltd (“Light Science Technologies”) and Tomtech (UK) Limited (“Tomtech”) in the CEA division; UK Circuits and Electronics Solutions Limited (“UK Circuits”) in the CEM division; and LSTH IFB Limited (“LSTH IFB”) in the PFP division.
Controlled Environment Agriculture
The Group’s tailored solutions encompass control systems, grow lights, sensor technology, venting, and irrigation systems, catering to both UK and global customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Light Science Technologies
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.