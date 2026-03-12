What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ZVRA Q1 Earnings?

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZVRA. Guggenheim set a $23.00 price objective on Zevra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,083,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 130,676 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 34.0% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 740,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 55,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, insider Adrian W. Quartel sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $40,026.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,854.09. This represents a 31.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Sangiovanni sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $27,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,636.20. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,878 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Zevra Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Zevra Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Miplyffa commercial momentum: FY2025 results showed 350% revenue growth to $106.5M and GAAP EPS of $1.40, driven by rapid uptake of Miplyffa in the ultra‑rare NPC market — supports near‑term revenue visibility and payer coverage gains. Article Title

Miplyffa commercial momentum: FY2025 results showed 350% revenue growth to $106.5M and GAAP EPS of $1.40, driven by rapid uptake of Miplyffa in the ultra‑rare NPC market — supports near‑term revenue visibility and payer coverage gains. Positive Sentiment: Diagnostic partnership: GeneDx will launch a genetic testing program with Zevra to help identify patients with suspected Niemann‑Pick disease type C, which could expand the addressable patient base and support future prescriptions. Article Title

Diagnostic partnership: GeneDx will launch a genetic testing program with Zevra to help identify patients with suspected Niemann‑Pick disease type C, which could expand the addressable patient base and support future prescriptions. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory optimism: Analysts and media noted upbeat Q4 results and optimism ahead of a potential EMA decision for Zevra’s NPC treatment — a positive catalyst if approval is received. Article Title

Regulatory optimism: Analysts and media noted upbeat Q4 results and optimism ahead of a potential EMA decision for Zevra’s NPC treatment — a positive catalyst if approval is received. Neutral Sentiment: Company disclosures: Full Q4/FY2025 earnings call transcript and formal press release provide the underlying details behind the strong top‑line and one‑time items; useful for modeling sustainability of earnings. Article Title

Company disclosures: Full Q4/FY2025 earnings call transcript and formal press release provide the underlying details behind the strong top‑line and one‑time items; useful for modeling sustainability of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: Coverage pieces are debating whether current pricing reflects multi‑year gains and one‑time income — this is context for whether the rally is sustainable. Article Title

Valuation discussion: Coverage pieces are debating whether current pricing reflects multi‑year gains and one‑time income — this is context for whether the rally is sustainable. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate cuts: HC Wainwright trimmed FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts (FY26: $0.29→$0.23; FY27: $1.34→$1.16; FY28: $2.00→$1.75), signaling lower medium‑term earnings expectations and likely contributing to the pullback. (Market commentary on analyst revisions)

Analyst estimate cuts: HC Wainwright trimmed FY2026–FY2028 EPS forecasts (FY26: $0.29→$0.23; FY27: $1.34→$1.16; FY28: $2.00→$1.75), signaling lower medium‑term earnings expectations and likely contributing to the pullback. (Market commentary on analyst revisions) Negative Sentiment: Post‑runup profit‑taking and volatility: After the strong FY25 beat and share rally, heavy trading volume suggests some investors are locking in gains while the market digests sustainability questions and the analyst downgrades.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.