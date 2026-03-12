Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for UHS Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.19. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $23.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $6.57 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $24.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $26.80 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.57%.The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $253.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.21.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UHS stock opened at $186.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $246.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 310.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $328,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,334,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 426,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $189,978,000 after acquiring an additional 325,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 262.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 358,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,370,000 after acquiring an additional 259,861 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 3.46%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

