Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Vistra worth $584,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of VST stock opened at $159.20 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%.The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.