enGene’s (ENGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enGene’s FY2030 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on enGene from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of enGene from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, enGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $6.88 on Monday. enGene has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in enGene in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of enGene by 383.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting enGene this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2030 EPS forecast to $0.70 (from $0.61) and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $25 price objective — this signals improved long-term profitability expectations and continued analyst conviction. enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright raised its FY2030 EPS forecast to $0.70 (from $0.61) and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $25 price objective — this signals improved long-term profitability expectations and continued analyst conviction. Positive Sentiment: enGene reported Q4 results of ($0.44) EPS vs. consensus ($0.55), beating estimates by $0.11 — an earnings beat that can support the stock and investor confidence. View Press Release

enGene reported Q4 results of ($0.44) EPS vs. consensus ($0.55), beating estimates by $0.11 — an earnings beat that can support the stock and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined 17.7% in February to ~1.24M shares (about 2.1% of shares), reducing some near-term bearish pressure despite a still-elevated days-to-cover (~10.4 days).

Short interest declined 17.7% in February to ~1.24M shares (about 2.1% of shares), reducing some near-term bearish pressure despite a still-elevated days-to-cover (~10.4 days). Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer trimmed its price target from $33 to $30 but kept an “Outperform” rating — a modest pullback in upside expectations while retaining a bullish stance; investors may view this as mixed. Oppenheimer Lowers enGene Price Target

Oppenheimer trimmed its price target from $33 to $30 but kept an “Outperform” rating — a modest pullback in upside expectations while retaining a bullish stance; investors may view this as mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; the transcript provides additional pipeline and strategy detail but no material new disclosures were flagged in headlines. enGene Presents at Barclays — Transcript

Management presented at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; the transcript provides additional pipeline and strategy detail but no material new disclosures were flagged in headlines. Neutral Sentiment: One March short-interest report shows 0 shares (with NaN change) — likely a data/reporting anomaly rather than a substantive market shift.

enGene Company Profile

enGene, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of gene‐based therapeutics for oncology. The company’s core technology is the EnGene Delivery Vehicle (EDV) platform, which employs nonliving, bacterially derived minicells to transport therapeutic payloads directly to tumor cells. By combining targeted delivery with potent payloads, enGene aims to improve the precision and efficacy of cancer treatments while reducing off‐target toxicity.

Through its EDV platform, enGene has advanced multiple therapeutic candidates into preclinical and clinical stages.

