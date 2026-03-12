Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,863 shares, a growth of 590.0% from the February 12th total of 270 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ETCG opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCMKTS: ETCG) is a digital currency investment vehicle that provides investors with a convenient and regulated means of gaining exposure to Ethereum Classic (ETC) without the need for direct purchase, storage, or management of the cryptocurrency. The trust holds ETC in cold storage, and each share issued by the trust represents a fractional interest in those holdings. Shares are quoted on the OTCQX market, allowing U.S. and international investors to buy and sell through conventional brokerage accounts.

Launched by Grayscale Investments—an affiliate of Digital Currency Group—the Ethereum Classic Trust first commenced operations in late 2017.

