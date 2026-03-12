Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MTDR

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTDR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $847.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.13 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 361.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $255,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 170.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

