Morgan Stanley Cuts Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $91.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.2%

DCI opened at $88.54 on Monday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.64 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930-4.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

