Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$13.26, but opened at C$14.00. Bandai Namco shares last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 5,279 shares.

Bandai Namco Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.59.

Get Bandai Namco alerts:

Bandai Namco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc is a Japanese multinational company specializing in the creation and distribution of entertainment products and services. Formed in 2005 through the merger of Bandai Co, Ltd. and Namco Ltd., the company brings together expertise in toy manufacturing, video game development and publishing, amusement facilities, and digital content. Its diverse portfolio spans physical playthings, interactive software, themed attractions and character licensing.

In its Toys & Hobby segment, Bandai Namco produces collectible models, action figures and playsets, including the popular Gundam plastic model kits and Dragon Ball figurines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandai Namco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandai Namco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.