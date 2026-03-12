Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 111,442 shares, an increase of 1,335.6% from the February 12th total of 7,763 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 86,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Research lowered Energias de Portugal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Energias de Portugal, SA (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with operations spanning electricity generation, distribution, and retail supply. The company manages a diversified portfolio of thermal, hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, positioning itself as a prominent player in both conventional and renewable energy markets. In addition to electricity, EDP is active in gas distribution and supply, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Founded in 1976 through the nationalization of Portugal’s power assets, EDP underwent privatization beginning in the mid-1990s and today maintains listings on multiple stock exchanges, including ADRs traded in the United States.
