Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDLN. Zacks Research upgraded Medline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Medline in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $42.00 price target on Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Medline stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. Medline has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Mills acquired 2,579,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,799,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,441,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,799,991. This trade represents a -1,870.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Mills acquired 2,586,206 shares of Medline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,586,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,999,974. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLN. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter valued at $48,996,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter valued at $2,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medline in the 4th quarter worth $793,278,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medline in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $60 price target, signaling sizeable upside from current levels and bringing fresh institutional support. Citigroup initiates coverage

Citigroup initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $60 price target, signaling sizeable upside from current levels and bringing fresh institutional support. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $53 and kept an “Overweight” stance, adding incremental analyst conviction. JPMorgan raises price target

JPMorgan raised its price target to $53 and kept an “Overweight” stance, adding incremental analyst conviction. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and Tigress Financial (Tigress) reiterated bullish commentary, reinforcing the buy-side narrative among sell‑side firms. BTIG reiterates Buy

BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and Tigress Financial (Tigress) reiterated bullish commentary, reinforcing the buy-side narrative among sell‑side firms. Positive Sentiment: Medline broke ground on a 1.2M sq. ft. distribution center in Midlothian, TX — a capital/operational expansion that supports revenue growth and supply‑chain reach over the medium term. Groundbreaking announcement

Medline broke ground on a 1.2M sq. ft. distribution center in Midlothian, TX — a capital/operational expansion that supports revenue growth and supply‑chain reach over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: The secondary offering closed under the registration statement process and was fully underwritten — a procedural completion that formalizes the new publicly tradable supply. Secondary offering close (procedural)

The secondary offering closed under the registration statement process and was fully underwritten — a procedural completion that formalizes the new publicly tradable supply. Negative Sentiment: Large secondary sale: 86.25M Class A shares were sold at $41.00 by selling stockholders (including PE affiliates). Although Medline received no proceeds, the transaction increases public float and can apply downward pressure on the share price. Secondary offering details

Large secondary sale: 86.25M Class A shares were sold at $41.00 by selling stockholders (including PE affiliates). Although Medline received no proceeds, the transaction increases public float and can apply downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarter: Medline missed EPS estimates (reported -$0.01 vs. ~$0.24 consensus) despite a revenue beat — an earnings surprise that remains a near‑term performance headwind and likely part of today’s selling pressure.

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

