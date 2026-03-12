Analysts Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Target Price at $28.33

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.3333.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on LSI Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.34%.The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. Analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.



LSI Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: LYTS) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

