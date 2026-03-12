DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $260.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.6%

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

DKS opened at $195.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.14 and a 200 day moving average of $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $237.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,854 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $71,525,000 after purchasing an additional 98,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $136,483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $155,498,000 after buying an additional 81,239 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 26,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $8,123,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.