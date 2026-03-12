NeuroSense Therapeutics’ (NRSN) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NRSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NeuroSense Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NRSN opened at $0.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRSN. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 91.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related neurological disorders. The company’s primary mission is to address unmet medical needs in diseases characterized by protein aggregation, chronic inflammation and cellular senescence in the central nervous system.

At the core of NeuroSense’s approach is a proprietary senotherapeutic platform designed to selectively target and clear senescent cells that contribute to neurodegeneration.

