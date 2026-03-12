Cartesian Therapeutics’ (RNAC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNAC. BTIG Research upped their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $214.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cartesian Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Blaine Davis sold 10,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $72,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,720.40. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 271,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol RNAC, is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics. The company leverages a proprietary RNA delivery platform to induce the production of therapeutic proteins within patients, aiming to address a range of diseases through in vivo expression of disease-modifying agents. Cartesian’s technology is designed to optimize mRNA stability, translation efficiency and targeted delivery, with potential applications spanning oncology, autoimmune disorders and rare genetic conditions.

At the core of Cartesian’s approach is a synthetic mRNA platform that incorporates proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.