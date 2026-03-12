Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives $50.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 1.58. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $199.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently -67.77%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 9,364 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $675,987.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,329.86. The trade was a 34.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $71,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,959.56. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 106,605 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,486 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $1,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,313,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,043,000 after buying an additional 392,691 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

