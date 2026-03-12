Head-To-Head Review: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) vs. Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies 19.33% 43.63% 19.24% Sunlands Technology Group 18.99% 52.03% 18.14%

Volatility & Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $52.02 billion 2.96 $10.05 billion $4.71 15.90 Sunlands Technology Group $2.03 billion 0.03 $46.87 million $3.98 1.12

This table compares Uber Technologies and Sunlands Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlands Technology Group. Sunlands Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Uber Technologies and Sunlands Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 1 4 33 1 2.87 Sunlands Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $105.29, suggesting a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Sunlands Technology Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses include Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, administrative management, computer information management, finance, chain operation management, and visual communication and design and production. It also provides professional certification preparation courses in various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. In addition, the company offers education services through online and mobile platforms to adult students, pursuing post-secondary, and professional educations. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

