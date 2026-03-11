WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 18,833 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lam Research by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $215.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.49 and a 200 day moving average of $171.33. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $256.68. The company has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

