WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,068.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,655,000 after buying an additional 1,117,617 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 39.7% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,833,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,082,000 after acquiring an additional 805,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $43,930,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 254,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 201,217 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 182,533 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,083,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,240,200 shares in the company, valued at $57,259,512. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 169,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,416 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a P/E ratio of -156.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $874.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently -555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

