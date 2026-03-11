WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in StandardAero by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,275.95. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,044,000 in the last three months.

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of SARO stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SARO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

