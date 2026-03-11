WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,990 Aon plc $AON

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of AON stock opened at $321.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $304.59 and a twelve month high of $402.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.35.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

AON News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aon executed a proof‑of‑concept allowing an insurance premium to be paid in dollar‑backed stablecoins (USDC on Ethereum and PYUSD on Solana) in partnership with Coinbase and Paxos — a move that could speed settlements and expand digital asset services for corporate clients if scaled. Aon Announces First Stablecoin Insurance Premium Payment

Aon executed a proof‑of‑concept allowing an insurance premium to be paid in dollar‑backed stablecoins (USDC on Ethereum and PYUSD on Solana) in partnership with Coinbase and Paxos — a move that could speed settlements and expand digital asset services for corporate clients if scaled. Positive Sentiment: Aon has engaged VIPR Solutions in a multi‑year program to automate delegated‑authority operations across its reinsurance platform, aiming to improve bordereaux handling, data accuracy and speed to market — expected to cut operational costs and improve margin on delegated business. VIPR Announces Strategic Engagement with Aon

Aon has engaged VIPR Solutions in a multi‑year program to automate delegated‑authority operations across its reinsurance platform, aiming to improve bordereaux handling, data accuracy and speed to market — expected to cut operational costs and improve margin on delegated business. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate leadership reshuffle: Anne Corona is named CEO of North America, Lori Goltermann will become Vice Chair and Farheen Dam is CEO of Enterprise Clients & Chief Client Officer — moves management says will sharpen client coverage and strategy, but investors will watch execution and continuity. Aon Appoints Anne Corona as CEO of North America

Corporate leadership reshuffle: Anne Corona is named CEO of North America, Lori Goltermann will become Vice Chair and Farheen Dam is CEO of Enterprise Clients & Chief Client Officer — moves management says will sharpen client coverage and strategy, but investors will watch execution and continuity. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and press frame the leadership changes as a tech‑forward repositioning that could reframe Aon’s long‑term competitive edge; such strategic shifts typically take quarters to affect growth and margins. Is Aon’s (AON) Tech-Focused Leadership Shuffle

Analysts and press frame the leadership changes as a tech‑forward repositioning that could reframe Aon’s long‑term competitive edge; such strategic shifts typically take quarters to affect growth and margins. Negative Sentiment: Talent turnover: Livy Dai, a senior Aon leader, has been appointed CEO of Lockton China — departures of senior country leaders can create short‑term client and execution risk in key markets. Lockton appoints Aon’s Livy Dai as China CEO

Talent turnover: Livy Dai, a senior Aon leader, has been appointed CEO of Lockton China — departures of senior country leaders can create short‑term client and execution risk in key markets. Neutral Sentiment: Keep in mind the stablecoin work is a pilot/proof‑of‑concept — regulatory, custody and adoption hurdles remain before it contributes materially to revenue. AON Bets on Stablecoins

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AON. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $398.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $397.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price target on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,550.66. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,651,320. The trade was a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.