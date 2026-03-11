56,970 Shares in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,838,000 after buying an additional 503,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.02%.Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.08.

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

