28,319 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

