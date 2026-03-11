Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 471.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $276,087,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,170,000 after buying an additional 1,270,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2,397.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 630,717 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,888,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 154.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 805,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,191,000 after acquiring an additional 488,690 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $139.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Northern Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.22. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $157.60.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David W. Fox, Jr. sold 3,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $468,361.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,887.28. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Gibson sold 3,009 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $428,451.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,583.48. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,714. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

