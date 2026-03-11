WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,800 Innodata Inc. $INOD

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INOD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Innodata by 28.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Innodata by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 144,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1,407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INOD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered Innodata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Innodata from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of INOD opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 million. Innodata had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 35.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata’s platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm’s offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

