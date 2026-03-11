General Mills, Inc. $GIS Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $78,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 26.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 955.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 355,373 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $64.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $63.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

