Vestcor Inc Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in HubSpot by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $269.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.20 and a 52 week high of $682.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total value of $2,090,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 481,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,735,504. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,702. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HubSpot from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.20.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

