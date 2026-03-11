Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,384,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $82,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,617,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,107,000 after buying an additional 223,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,076,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,058,000 after acquiring an additional 620,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,457,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,772,000 after purchasing an additional 283,207 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,689,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $340,247,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Barclays raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $58.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 123,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,702.72. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Mcatee II acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

