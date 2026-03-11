Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Raised to Hold at Argus

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $400.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.62 and a 200-day moving average of $417.27. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $370.70 and a 52-week high of $499.08.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Domino’s UK is adding fried chicken to its menu to counter “peak pizza” concerns — a product diversification move that could help drive incremental sales and store-level growth in the U.K. market. Domino’s UK bets on fried chicken

Domino’s UK is adding fried chicken to its menu to counter “peak pizza” concerns — a product diversification move that could help drive incremental sales and store-level growth in the U.K. market. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near-term estimates (including FY2026 EPS to $19.39, Q1/ Q2 2027 nudges and a higher Q4 2026 number) — these upward tweaks support a view of resilient near-term operating performance. Zacks Research estimates

Zacks Research raised several near-term estimates (including FY2026 EPS to $19.39, Q1/ Q2 2027 nudges and a higher Q4 2026 number) — these upward tweaks support a view of resilient near-term operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data for early March shows zero reported shorted shares and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this appears to be a data anomaly and is unlikely to be a meaningful market driver.

Short-interest data for early March shows zero reported shorted shares and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this appears to be a data anomaly and is unlikely to be a meaningful market driver. Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim trimmed its price target on DPZ to $440 from $450 and shifted valuation to a 2027 basis — a modest negative signal from an institutional analyst that can pressure sentiment, especially given DPZ’s high-profile coverage. Guggenheim trims PT

Guggenheim trimmed its price target on DPZ to $440 from $450 and shifted valuation to a 2027 basis — a modest negative signal from an institutional analyst that can pressure sentiment, especially given DPZ’s high-profile coverage. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered several quarterly/annual estimates (notably cuts to Q1 2026, Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS and a slight downgrade to FY2027 EPS to $21.30) — these downward revisions add caution around longer-term margin/earnings momentum and may weigh on the stock. Zacks Research estimates

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

