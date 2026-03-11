Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 80,776 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,934,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,776 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $302,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $134.69.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. HSBC cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.