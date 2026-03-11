Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,063,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 451,525 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $229,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $15,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,504,230. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage on Gilead with a Buy and $180 price target (≈21% upside vs. recent levels), which can attract fresh demand and lift sentiment among institutional investors. Jefferies coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $148.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

