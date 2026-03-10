Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,900 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.3% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $101,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Citigroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,844,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,167,000 after purchasing an additional 219,100 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,091,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 308,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 157,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

