Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $13.7199. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 1,515 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 2.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Taylor Wimpey plc is a leading residential developer headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the acquisition, planning and construction of new homes for private sale, affordable housing and joint‐venture partnerships. With a focus on delivering quality, sustainable communities, Taylor Wimpey guides projects from initial land sourcing and development planning through to marketing, build‐out and after‐sales management.

Founded in 2007 through the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey—each with roots dating back to the early 20th century—Taylor Wimpey has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the UK.

