Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Up 17% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shot up 17% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 971,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 907,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Skygold Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

