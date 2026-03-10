Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 285,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 339,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 7.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$61.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc is an international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in onshore reservoirs in Trinidad. The company holds interests in producing and exploration properties in southern Trinidad, which is approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights. Its core focus is on developing production on its four onshore lease operatorship properties (Coora Block 1 & 2, WD-4 & WD-8) and its Fyzabad onshore property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.