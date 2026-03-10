Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading 10.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.86 and last traded at GBX 1.86. 131,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 605,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.69.

Mothercare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.45. The stock has a market cap of £10.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Cook bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £50,000. Also, insider Clive Whiley purchased 42,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £420,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

