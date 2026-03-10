Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.1650, with a volume of 4822872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Key Headlines Impacting Talkspace

Here are the key news stories impacting Talkspace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Universal Health Services agreed to buy Talkspace for $5.25 per share (~$835 million), providing a clear cash exit and a buyout premium that supports the stock’s upward move. Universal Health strikes $835 million Talkspace deal

Trading in TALK was briefly halted for "news pending" around the deal announcement, a procedural step that often accompanies material M&A disclosures and can concentrate volume on re‑opening.

Trading in TALK was briefly halted for “news pending” around the deal announcement, a procedural step that often accompanies material M&A disclosures and can concentrate volume on re‑opening. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on Talkspace, and Canaccord reaffirmed a “hold” rating — steady analyst positions that neither materially boost nor undercut deal momentum. Benzinga coverage

KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on Talkspace, and Canaccord reaffirmed a “hold” rating — steady analyst positions that neither materially boost nor undercut deal momentum. Negative Sentiment: Several sell‑side moves have trimmed upside: William Blair downgraded TALK from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and Needham cut from “buy” to “hold,” reducing broker support ahead of shareholder votes. Zacks coverage

Several sell‑side moves have trimmed upside: William Blair downgraded TALK from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and Needham cut from “buy” to “hold,” reducing broker support ahead of shareholder votes. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder‑law‑firm investigations and class‑action alerts (M&A Class Action Firm, Ademi, Halper Sadeh) claim the proposed $5.25 deal may be unfair or involve potential conflicts of interest; such litigation can delay closing, increase deal costs, or pressure settlement terms. M&A Class Action Firm investigation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TALK shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Talkspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Talkspace from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Talkspace Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $855.63 million, a P/E ratio of 103.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Talkspace had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the third quarter worth $32,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company’s platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company’s core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

Featured Articles

