CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $27.25. CSL shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 133,262 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSLLY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered CSL from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CSL Price Performance

CSL Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

