CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $27.25. CSL shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 133,262 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSLLY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered CSL from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.
The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.
