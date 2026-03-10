Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Marubeni Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 158,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the previous session’s volume of 29,752 shares.The stock last traded at $348.7070 and had previously closed at $336.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MARUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marubeni in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Marubeni
Marubeni Price Performance
Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Marubeni Corp. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marubeni Company Profile
Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.
The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marubeni
- Why this rare resource setup is catching early attention
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- My Epstein Story
- The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.