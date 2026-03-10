Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Marubeni Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 158,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the previous session’s volume of 29,752 shares.The stock last traded at $348.7070 and had previously closed at $336.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marubeni in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Marubeni Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.16 and its 200 day moving average is $283.88.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Marubeni Corp. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

