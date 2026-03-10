West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $248.06, but opened at $240.39. West Pharmaceutical Services shares last traded at $235.9790, with a volume of 400,985 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 6.0%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,704,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,545,899,000 after buying an additional 388,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,884,000 after acquiring an additional 68,330 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,850,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,561,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,855 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.