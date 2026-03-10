Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.6301. Terumo shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 42,951 shares.

Separately, Nomura upgraded Terumo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Terumo had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Terumo Corporation (OTCMKTS: TRUMY) is a Japan-based medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare products for hospitals, clinics and blood centers. Its businesses encompass cardiovascular systems, general hospital products and blood management and cell technologies, supplying devices used in interventional and surgical procedures as well as everyday clinical care. Terumo sells consumables and capital equipment intended to support patient care across acute and ambulatory settings.

Key product categories include vascular access and interventional devices (such as guidewires, catheters and delivery systems), cardiac and cardiopulmonary surgical equipment, infusion therapy products (including infusion pumps and disposables), syringes and blood bags.

