Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.50, but opened at $152.2950. Advantest shares last traded at $156.7050, with a volume of 32,920 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Advantest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advantest

Advantest Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantest Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company’s product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.