Ag Growth International (AGGZF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7750 per share and revenue of $387.5360 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:AGGZF remained flat at $19.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AG Growth International Inc is a Canada‐based designer, manufacturer and distributor of products used in grain handling, storage, conditioning and food processing. The company’s portfolio includes equipment for grain systems operations, such as vertical and horizontal storage bins, mechanical conveyors, grain dryers, aeration systems and climate controls. In addition to its core ag handling business, AG Growth offers liquid handling solutions, including portable tanker trailers, poly tanks, pumps and related accessories, addressing the needs of agricultural, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in the mid-1990s and headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, AG Growth International has grown through a combination of internal product development and strategic acquisitions of established equipment manufacturers.

