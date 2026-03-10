Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Mondelez International worth $324,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,892,000 after buying an additional 6,958,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after buying an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,446,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,594,000 after acquiring an additional 670,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,239,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

