BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Weak Earnings

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 962,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,071,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BETA. Weiss Ratings began coverage on BETA Technologies in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BETA Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BETA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50.

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

