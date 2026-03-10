BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Weak Earnings

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 962,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,071,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.
The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.3% on a year-over-year basis.
BETA Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting BETA Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BETA was selected as a launch participant in the FAA/U.S. DOT eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, positioning it to begin U.S. aircraft deliveries and accelerate certification and operational activity. BETA Selected to Begin U.S. Aircraft Deliveries (BusinessWire)
- Positive Sentiment: Company won FAA grants and accelerated development of its Alia MV250 military cargo drone (first flight moved up ~6 months), a potential additional revenue pathway and validation of its propulsion/airframe tech. Beta speeds up military drone development, wins FAA grants (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Federal/state pilots and test programs (Vermont flights, next‑gen aircraft tests) create near‑term operational milestones and publicity that can support commercialization timelines. BETA joins FAA pilot to launch electric aircraft operations (Stat Times)
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reiterated bullish views—BTIG reconfirmed a Buy with a $40 target and Needham maintained a $34 target—indicating institutional conviction about longer-term upside. Analyst coverage (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: BETA raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $39–$43M, above consensus (~$33.7M), which is a constructive signal for top‑line progress but still modest absolute revenue as the company scales. FY2026 guidance update (TickerReport)
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue surged ~152% YoY and beat estimates ($11.13M vs. $6.69M), showing strong growth in bookings/sales even as profitability remains distant. Q4 results (Press Release / Slide Deck)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed badly (reported -$2.02 vs. -$0.47 expected); the much wider loss overshadowed the revenue beat and prompted intraday selling pressure. Stock falls on wider loss (Investing.com)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BETA Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.
BETA Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50.
BETA Technologies Company Profile
BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.
Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.
