Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $18.36. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 1,105 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fuji Electric to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuji Electric presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.
The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.
