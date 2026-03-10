Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2026

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTYGet Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $18.36. Fuji Electric shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 1,105 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fuji Electric to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuji Electric presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Fuji Electric Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

