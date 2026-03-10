Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Five Below from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $222.73. 165,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.45 and a 200-day moving average of $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $229.33.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $1,365,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,128.17. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $400,466.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,224.42. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,695. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

