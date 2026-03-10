Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of NIO Call Options (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 202,330 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical volume of 131,593 call options.

Key NIO News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported first quarterly net profit and EPS beat (Q4 net profit ~US$40M; EPS $0.04 vs. consensus around -$0.07), a clear catalyst for the rally.

Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and longer-term profitability risks remain: current ratio ~0.94 and debt-to-equity ~2.36 indicate leverage; full-year metrics still reflect losses historically, so a single profitable quarter may not remove structural concerns.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation and consistency risk — NIO's trailing metrics (negative P/E and volatile margins) mean the stock will likely remain sensitive to delivery trends, margin cadence and China demand/competition headlines.

NIO Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of NIO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 70,080,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,999,934. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,120,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 37.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 965,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,761,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Featured Articles

