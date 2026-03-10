Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($9.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.16) by ($0.42), Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Spruce Biosciences’ conference call:

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

FDA engagement has been constructive — Spruce holds Breakthrough Therapy designation and reports FDA feedback indicating the heparan sulfate non‑reducing end biomarker could support an accelerated approval pathway.

has been constructive — Spruce holds Breakthrough Therapy designation and reports FDA feedback indicating the biomarker could support an accelerated approval pathway. Clinical and long‑term extension data show near‑normalization of heparan sulfate biomarkers through six years with supportive clinical signals (Bayley, Vineland, MRI), which the company says strengthen the approval case.

Clinical and long‑term extension data show near‑normalization of heparan sulfate biomarkers through six years with supportive clinical signals (Bayley, Vineland, MRI), which the company says strengthen the approval case. Spruce delayed its BLA to Q4 2026 because the FDA requires the first PPQ validation batch included with the filing (three PPQ batches overall), creating a timing setback for submission and review.

Spruce delayed its BLA to Q4 2026 because the FDA requires the first PPQ validation batch included with the filing (three PPQ batches overall), creating a timing setback for submission and review. The FDA allowed the company to initiate the confirmatory trial while the BLA is under review ; Spruce plans an ~18‑month enrollment and has submitted the protocol and feasibility assessment to the agency.

The FDA allowed the company to ; Spruce plans an ~18‑month enrollment and has submitted the protocol and feasibility assessment to the agency. Cash runway is about $50M (plus one debt tranche) and the company expects it may be roughly a quarter short of funding to reach PDUFA, relying on additional debt tranches, strategic/non‑dilutive options, or a monetizable PRV if approved.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 7.9%

NASDAQ SPRB traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 810.3% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 108,024 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPRB. Wall Street Zen cut Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapies for rare endocrine and dermatological disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Spruce focuses on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, employing a precision medicine approach to identify and advance treatment candidates through late-stage clinical trials.

The company’s lead asset, tildacerfont, is an oral corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 (CRF1) receptor antagonist being evaluated for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a genetic disorder characterized by insufficient cortisol production and excess androgen levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.